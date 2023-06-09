After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .215 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (19.6%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Call has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.9%).

In 19 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings