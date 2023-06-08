The Washington Nationals (25-36) hope to stop their four-game losing run versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25), at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (4-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .245 batting average against him.

Gray is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Gray will try to record his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Josiah Gray vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.434) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (70) in all of MLB. They have a collective .264 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 554 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 313 runs.

Gray has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out six against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8).

Merrill Kelly vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .263 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .390 (22nd in the league) with 48 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 4-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

