Thursday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on June 8.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 16-22 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule