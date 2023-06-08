Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .181 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Harris II has had a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this season (seven of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|23
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.