Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .235 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ozuna is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 46), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (39.1%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
