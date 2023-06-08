Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .238 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 66 hits, batting .281 this season with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 20 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|23 (69.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|11 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|12 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 18th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd.
