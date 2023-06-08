Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (24.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 14 of 50 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.