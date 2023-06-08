The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.397) and OPS (.749) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 110th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 42 of 58 games this season (72.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).

In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Meneses has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 25 24 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 11 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 12 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings