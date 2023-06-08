On Thursday, Corey Dickerson (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Dickerson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season (35.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

