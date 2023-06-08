The Atlanta Braves (37-24) aim to sweep the New York Mets (30-32) on Thursday at Truist Park, beginning at 7:20 PM ET.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.25 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.10, a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.005.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 267 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 487 hits, 21st in baseball, with 73 home runs (11th in the league).

The Mets have gone 5-for-20 with a triple, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.

Verlander is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Verlander is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per start.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

