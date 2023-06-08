The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with five walks and an RBI), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .215.

In 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%) Call has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 56), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 27 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings