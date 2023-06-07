Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (79) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .391 with one homer.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (22 of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (56.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (80.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (66.7%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (33.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (46.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
