The Washington Nationals (25-35) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25), at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (0-1) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will send Corbin (4-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Corbin heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin will try to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 5.40 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.4 walks per nine across four games.

