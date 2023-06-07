Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .228 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 38-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
