Joey Meneses and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has had a hit in 41 of 57 games this year (71.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 57 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 23 (71.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

