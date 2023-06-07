Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Candelario has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (28.1%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
