Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .265 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 158th in slugging.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 23 of 57 games (40.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.