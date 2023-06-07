Alex Call -- hitting .219 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .213 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (25.5%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 27 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings