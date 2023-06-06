Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three RBI), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .263 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (16.1%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.217
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.368
|.261
|SLG
|.472
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|5/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
