Tuesday's game features the Washington Nationals (25-34) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 6.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.67 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 17-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (253 total runs).

The Nationals have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule