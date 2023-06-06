Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .489 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), with at least two hits 17 times (32.7%).
- In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
