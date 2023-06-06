The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 56 hits, batting .260 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (34 of 56), with at least two hits 16 times (28.6%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (17.9%).

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (23 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (9.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings