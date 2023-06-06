C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .237 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
