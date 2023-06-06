Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .212 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has an RBI in 14 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
