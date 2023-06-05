The Miami Marlins (32-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-41) clash on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Marlins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .274.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .236 against him this season. He has a 4.76 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 24 games.

