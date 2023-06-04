The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .271 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Garrett has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (13.3%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .217 AVG .333 .280 OBP .368 .261 SLG .472 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 7 5/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 14 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings