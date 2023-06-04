You can find player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jeimer Candelario and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .264/.333/.462 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.336/.444 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 30 6.2 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 19 2.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Rockies May. 13 4.0 7 3 3 4 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 70 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .310/.352/.496 on the season.

Castellanos will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .288/.325/.397 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

