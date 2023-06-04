The Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) and the Washington Nationals (25-33) will clash on Sunday, June 4 at Nationals Park, with Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies and Trevor Williams taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+135). A 9-run total is set for this game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-2, 7.13 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-3, 3.93 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 16, or 48.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 6-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Phillies were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

