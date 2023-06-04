How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia take the field at Nationals Park against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 45 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 250 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams (2-3) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Spencer Strider
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Mike Soroka
