Sunday's contest between the Washington Nationals (25-33) and Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (0-2) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (2-3).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (250 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule