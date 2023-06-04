On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 40 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 55 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings