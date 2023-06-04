After hitting .231 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 54 hits.

Smith has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (29.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Smith has an RBI in 11 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 22 of 55 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings