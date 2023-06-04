Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .231 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (29.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Smith has an RBI in 11 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 22 of 55 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
