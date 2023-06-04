The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and New York Yankees (35-25) square off on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound, while Domingo German (3-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 1.64, a batting average against of .200 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .179 batting average against him.

German has registered two quality starts this season.

German has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.