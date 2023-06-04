Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 100 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).

The Dodgers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

New York is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 283 total runs this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Miller will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (3-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, German has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - - 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Ranger Suárez

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

