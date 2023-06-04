C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .237 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), with more than one hit nine times (17.0%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (30.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (17.0%).
- He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.