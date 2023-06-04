Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks play Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves' 95 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 203 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 289.

The Braves have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' Mike Soroka will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams

