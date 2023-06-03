Saturday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .294 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), Adams has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.250 AVG .182
.250 OBP .250
.333 SLG .455
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander threw two innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
