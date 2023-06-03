Nicholas Castellanos leads the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) into a contest versus the Washington Nationals (25-32) following his two-homer performance in an 8-7 defeat to the Nationals. It starts at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Matt Strahm (4-3) for the Phillies and MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.57 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.

Gore heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Strahm

The Phillies will send Strahm (4-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, throwing two innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042.

None of Strahm's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Strahm has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 2.6 frames per outing.

