The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .238 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

In 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings