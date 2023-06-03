Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .394. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 111th in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 20 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (4-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
