Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .209.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, Call has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
