The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .209.

In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.9% of his games this season, Call has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

