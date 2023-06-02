Travis d'Arnaud -- batting .242 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .297 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • d'Arnaud has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.200 AVG .385
.273 OBP .385
.200 SLG .500
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
1 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.