On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (72) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (23.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 27 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (40.7%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (66.7%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (33.3%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (48.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings