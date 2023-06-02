The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nicholas Castellanos, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .284/.340/.456 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .265/.336/.461 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 27 8.0 3 0 0 12 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 6.0 8 4 3 3 1 at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Red Sox May. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .300/.345/.461 slash line on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.320/.396 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

