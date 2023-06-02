How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gray has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Dylan Covey
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
