Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Dylan Covey 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly

