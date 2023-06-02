Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
On Friday, Luis Garcia (.295 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .269 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.7% of them.
- In four games this year, he has homered (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17 games this season (34.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went eight scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
