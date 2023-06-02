On Friday, Luis Garcia (.295 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .269 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.7% of them.

In four games this year, he has homered (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 17 games this season (34.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings