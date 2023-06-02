Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 76.4% of his games this year (42 of 55), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
