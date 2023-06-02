Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .243 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.5%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
