Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .201 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Call has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (4-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
