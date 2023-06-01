The Washington Wizards (31-35) currently have +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next take the court at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Wizards Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Wizards would be part of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed, finishing 6.0 games behind the No. 6 Nets.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 2.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 7.0 5 New York Knicks 10.0 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 13.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.5 10 Washington Wizards 17.0

Wizards Team Stats

The Wizards have won 31 games so far this season (31-35).

The Wizards are 15-16 at home, 16-19 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Wizards are 15-9 in games they were listed as the favorite, and 16-26 in games they were listed as underdogs.

The Wizards are 7-6 in one-possession games and 10-12 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Wizards have posted a 6-5 record. They are 9-4 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

When underdogs by three points or fewer this season, the Wizards have sported a 5-7 record. They are 11-19 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Wizards' Top Players

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Wizards in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 8.5 boards per game.

Washington's best passer is Monte Morris, who averages 5.3 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.

Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Delon Wright, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

